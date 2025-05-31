Major Surrender of Maoist Cadres in Telangana Marks Breakthrough

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, eight members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) organization have surrendered in Telangana's Mulugu district. Among those surrendering are senior figures such as a Divisional Committee Member, two Area Committee Members, three party members, and two militia members, according to police sources.

The surrendered militants have been identified as key leaders, including Dorpeti Mirgu alias Linga alias Shivalal, a Divisional Committee Member and Commander, along with Madavi Tido alias Rame and Midiam Bheema, both Area Committee Members. This surrender marks a critical moment in the ongoing conflict between security forces and the Maoist insurgency.

The development comes just after a decisive encounter in Jharkhand, where security forces engaged CPI (Maoist) members. The overall crackdown on Maoist activities saw a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, leading to the elimination of 27 Maoists, including a top commander. The operations show a concerted effort from Indian forces to diminish Maoist strongholds.

