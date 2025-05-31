Left Menu

Major Surrender of Maoist Cadres in Telangana Marks Breakthrough

Eight members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, including high-ranking officials, surrendered to police in Telangana's Mulugu district. This development follows a successful anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, underscoring ongoing efforts to counter Maoist influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:32 IST
Major Surrender of Maoist Cadres in Telangana Marks Breakthrough
Maoists Surrender in Telangana (Photo Credit: PRO, Mulugu district). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, eight members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) organization have surrendered in Telangana's Mulugu district. Among those surrendering are senior figures such as a Divisional Committee Member, two Area Committee Members, three party members, and two militia members, according to police sources.

The surrendered militants have been identified as key leaders, including Dorpeti Mirgu alias Linga alias Shivalal, a Divisional Committee Member and Commander, along with Madavi Tido alias Rame and Midiam Bheema, both Area Committee Members. This surrender marks a critical moment in the ongoing conflict between security forces and the Maoist insurgency.

The development comes just after a decisive encounter in Jharkhand, where security forces engaged CPI (Maoist) members. The overall crackdown on Maoist activities saw a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, leading to the elimination of 27 Maoists, including a top commander. The operations show a concerted effort from Indian forces to diminish Maoist strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025