Maharashtra Onion Farmers Demand Crucial Relief Post Rain Havoc

The Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Sanghatna has appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre following severe crop damage due to unprecedented May rainfall. The farmers' association also calls for transparent onion procurement by NAFED and immediate relief measures for affected growers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Sanghatna has made an urgent call for financial aid following severe crop destruction caused by unusually heavy rainfall last month. In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the association demands Rs 1 lakh per acre in compensation for farmers who suffered losses.

Maharashtra, noted as India's largest onion-producing state, has seen catastrophic damage particularly in districts such as Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nashik. Destruction was widespread, affecting both harvested and unharvested onion crops according to the association.

The letter underscored the need for a prompt and precise assessment of losses and called for the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to procure onions at fair prices. The association stressed the urgency for government intervention to stave off financial ruin for numerous growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

