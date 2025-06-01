Ambitious Desert City Project to Transform Economic Landscape in Egypt

In a bold move to address pressing economic challenges, Egypt revealed its plans to construct a desert city, utilizing 7% of its crucial Nile River water resources. The ambitious project aims to transform state assets and real estate values amid growing water and energy constraints.

The city, located 42 kilometers west of Cairo, will be fed by 10 million cubic meters of Nile water daily. This water will not only support the new urban development but will also irrigate a vast agricultural area, known as the New Delta project, enhancing the region's agricultural output.

In collaboration with three private developers, the Egyptian government, through the Mostakbal Misr for Sustainable Development agency, will create a modern urban space featuring residential units, commercial zones, a yacht marina, and a free economic zone, promising economic revitalization and innovation.

