Left Menu

Ambitious Desert City Project to Transform Economic Landscape in Egypt

Egypt announces a new desert city, diverting 7% of the Nile's water to upscale housing and agricultural developments. Facing water and power shortages, this innovative move aims to boost land value and state assets. The Jirian city will include residential, commercial, and economic zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:25 IST
Ambitious Desert City Project to Transform Economic Landscape in Egypt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a bold move to address pressing economic challenges, Egypt revealed its plans to construct a desert city, utilizing 7% of its crucial Nile River water resources. The ambitious project aims to transform state assets and real estate values amid growing water and energy constraints.

The city, located 42 kilometers west of Cairo, will be fed by 10 million cubic meters of Nile water daily. This water will not only support the new urban development but will also irrigate a vast agricultural area, known as the New Delta project, enhancing the region's agricultural output.

In collaboration with three private developers, the Egyptian government, through the Mostakbal Misr for Sustainable Development agency, will create a modern urban space featuring residential units, commercial zones, a yacht marina, and a free economic zone, promising economic revitalization and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025