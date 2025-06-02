Left Menu

Tragic Death of 10-Year-Old Girl Highlights Alleged Hospital Negligence

A 10-year-old rape victim tragically died at Patna Medical College and Hospital amidst allegations of negligence. Her family claims inadequate care and prolonged ambulance wait times worsened her condition. The accused in the assault has been arrested, while hospital officials deny any wrongdoing in the handling of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:40 IST
Dr. Abhijit Singh Incharge Superintendent PMCH (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl, brutally assaulted and raped, passed away at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday, according to the hospital's In-Charge Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Singh. The girl, initially treated at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, suffered severe neck and internal injuries.

Dr. Singh told ANI that the girl was examined in the ambulance upon arrival and immediately admitted to the ICU for comprehensive treatment. However, her uncle, Virendra Paswan, accused the hospital of negligence, alleging that she waited over two hours inside the ambulance before admission.

Paswan criticized the quality of care at both hospitals and claimed they had to spend Rs 25,000 despite being at a government facility, alleging financial exploitation for essential services like blood transfusions. The girl was reportedly lured with chocolate and assaulted in a maize field; the accused has been arrested.

Congress leader Aditya Paswan has called for accountability from PMCH and the Bihar government, urging officials' resignations and suspensions. He condemned the delayed hospital care and suggested it contributed to the child's death, emphasizing the perceived systemic disregard for Dalit lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

