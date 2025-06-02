RCB's Road to IPL Glory: A Hopeful Karnataka Awaits
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed optimism about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) securing the IPL 2025 trophy. He highlighted the state's eagerness for a win as RCB gears up against Punjab Kings in the final match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed confidence in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) chances of clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted his delight at RCB reaching the finals, stating, "I'm happy. The Bengaluru boys will win in Ahmedabad."
With fervent anticipation from both the Karnataka government and its citizens, Shivakumar emphasized the state's collective desire for an IPL victory. He mentioned the large turnout of Karnataka fans expected in Ahmedabad for the final match, encouraging supporters to "hope and pray" for a triumphant return.
RCB's path to the final was marked by a decisive victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1, where standout performances by Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Phil Salt secured their position. Meanwhile, PBKS advanced by overcoming Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling encounter, setting the stage for a finals face-off against RCB on June 3.
