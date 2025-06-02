Left Menu

RCB's Road to IPL Glory: A Hopeful Karnataka Awaits

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed optimism about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) securing the IPL 2025 trophy. He highlighted the state's eagerness for a win as RCB gears up against Punjab Kings in the final match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:18 IST
RCB's Road to IPL Glory: A Hopeful Karnataka Awaits
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed confidence in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) chances of clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted his delight at RCB reaching the finals, stating, "I'm happy. The Bengaluru boys will win in Ahmedabad."

With fervent anticipation from both the Karnataka government and its citizens, Shivakumar emphasized the state's collective desire for an IPL victory. He mentioned the large turnout of Karnataka fans expected in Ahmedabad for the final match, encouraging supporters to "hope and pray" for a triumphant return.

RCB's path to the final was marked by a decisive victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1, where standout performances by Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Phil Salt secured their position. Meanwhile, PBKS advanced by overcoming Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling encounter, setting the stage for a finals face-off against RCB on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025