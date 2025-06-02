Left Menu

Political Accusations Overshadow Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations

On Telangana State Formation Day, BJP leader G Kishan Reddy criticized former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Congress, accusing them of exploitative practices. Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy and President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the state's rich legacy and development aspirations, urging unity and commitment to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:23 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoists the national flag at BJP office in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day (Photo/BJP Official) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, in commemoration of Telangana State Formation Day, Union Minister and BJP state President G Kishan Reddy hoisted the national flag at the BJP state office in Nampally, Hyderabad. The event was attended by BJP MP Eatala Rajender and other senior party leaders. In an interview with ANI following the ceremony, Reddy launched a strong critique of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the current Congress-led state government.

Reddy accused the former Chief Minister's family of benefiting from the state's slogan of water, funds, and employment. He alleged that KCR's promise to transform Telangana into a 'golden state' served only to enrich his family. Reddy extended his criticism to the present Congress government, accusing it of exploitative practices similar to its predecessors and promising development under BJP leadership.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commemorated Telangana Formation Day by paying tribute at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. Through a social media post, he acknowledged the aspirations of various sections of society and reaffirmed his commitment to progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also extended their greetings, with the President highlighting the state's cultural richness and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

