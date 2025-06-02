Euro Zone Manufacturing on the Brink of Stabilization

In May, the downturn in euro zone manufacturing showed signs of easing, nearing stabilization as production increased for the third consecutive month. Demand neared a balance, according to the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI which rose to 49.4 from April's 49.0.

Chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, Cyrus de la Rubia, noted that the headline PMI's upward trend indicates an ongoing recovery. While new and export orders improved, companies reduced job cuts. Greece led with a PMI of 53.2, while Spain saw expansion at 50.5.

The region's manufacturing confidence rose to its highest since 2022, despite concerns over potential U.S. tariffs. Input costs decreased for the second month, allowing factories to reduce prices, potentially supporting anticipated ECB interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)