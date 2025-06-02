Left Menu

Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiation Standoff: Sanctions Remain a Key Issue

Iran's foreign ministry is awaiting clarity on U.S. sanctions as negotiations between the two countries unfold, aiming to resolve a longstanding nuclear dispute. Mediation efforts by Oman have yet to yield a comprehensive agreement, especially with contentious issues like uranium enrichment causing deadlock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:54 IST
Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiation Standoff: Sanctions Remain a Key Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal moment for diplomatic relations, Iran's foreign ministry expressed its need for clarity on the U.S. stance regarding sanctions. This comes as negotiations between the two countries seek to resolve an enduring dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

At a press conference in Tehran, Esmaeil Baghaei, the ministry's spokesperson, expressed regret over the lack of clarification from the American side. He highlighted the importance of understanding how oppressive sanctions would be lifted to prevent a repeat of past grievances.

Oman, represented by Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, has played a mediating role between Iran and the Trump administration. While some progress emerged from recent talks in Rome, significant discrepancies remain, particularly concerning Iran's uranium enrichment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025