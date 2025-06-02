Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiation Standoff: Sanctions Remain a Key Issue
Iran's foreign ministry is awaiting clarity on U.S. sanctions as negotiations between the two countries unfold, aiming to resolve a longstanding nuclear dispute. Mediation efforts by Oman have yet to yield a comprehensive agreement, especially with contentious issues like uranium enrichment causing deadlock.
In a pivotal moment for diplomatic relations, Iran's foreign ministry expressed its need for clarity on the U.S. stance regarding sanctions. This comes as negotiations between the two countries seek to resolve an enduring dispute over Iran's nuclear program.
At a press conference in Tehran, Esmaeil Baghaei, the ministry's spokesperson, expressed regret over the lack of clarification from the American side. He highlighted the importance of understanding how oppressive sanctions would be lifted to prevent a repeat of past grievances.
Oman, represented by Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, has played a mediating role between Iran and the Trump administration. While some progress emerged from recent talks in Rome, significant discrepancies remain, particularly concerning Iran's uranium enrichment activities.
