Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Petition on Assam's Deportation Drive

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging Assam's reported deportation drive targeting suspected foreigners. The petition, filed by the All BTC Minority Students Union, claims violations of rights and demands judicial intervention. The case has been redirected to the Gauhati High Court for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:06 IST
Supreme Court Declines Petition on Assam's Deportation Drive
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday opted not to hear a petition that accused the Assam government of launching an extensive and arbitrary campaign to deport individuals suspected of being foreigners to Bangladesh. A vacation bench comprised of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma advised the All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) to seek recourse from the Gauhati High Court.

The petitioners argued that Assam has embarked on a broad campaign to identify and deport those suspected of being foreigners, devoid of Foreigners Tribunal declarations or thorough nationality verification. The legal filing, represented by advocate Adeel Ahmed, highlighted a rising trend of indiscriminate detentions and non-judicial 'push backs,' predominantly affecting marginalized communities in border regions like Dhubri, South Salmara, and Goalpara.

The February 4 directive from the Supreme Court called for the deportation of 63 confirmed 'declared foreigners,' identified by the Ministry of External Affairs and Bangladesh. The petition asserts that Assam's actions exceed this directive, implementing a far-reaching deportation effort without judicial review.

There are allegations of fundamental rights violations, as the ongoing deportations allegedly include Indian citizens under the pretext of the Supreme Court's order. This 'push back' policy, enforced in districts such as Dhubri, South Salmara, and Goalpara, could strip numerous Indian citizens, particularly those from impoverished and marginalized backgrounds, of their nationality. These individuals, often declared foreigners ex parte, lack the means to contest their status legally.

The petition calls for halting deportations lacking due legal process, including the necessary judicial declaration and verification by the Ministry of External Affairs, branding such acts unconstitutional. Additionally, it demands an immediate suspension of all ongoing deportation activities against these individuals. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025