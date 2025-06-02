Supreme Court Declines Petition on Assam's Deportation Drive

The Supreme Court on Monday opted not to hear a petition that accused the Assam government of launching an extensive and arbitrary campaign to deport individuals suspected of being foreigners to Bangladesh. A vacation bench comprised of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma advised the All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) to seek recourse from the Gauhati High Court.

The petitioners argued that Assam has embarked on a broad campaign to identify and deport those suspected of being foreigners, devoid of Foreigners Tribunal declarations or thorough nationality verification. The legal filing, represented by advocate Adeel Ahmed, highlighted a rising trend of indiscriminate detentions and non-judicial 'push backs,' predominantly affecting marginalized communities in border regions like Dhubri, South Salmara, and Goalpara.

The February 4 directive from the Supreme Court called for the deportation of 63 confirmed 'declared foreigners,' identified by the Ministry of External Affairs and Bangladesh. The petition asserts that Assam's actions exceed this directive, implementing a far-reaching deportation effort without judicial review.

There are allegations of fundamental rights violations, as the ongoing deportations allegedly include Indian citizens under the pretext of the Supreme Court's order. This 'push back' policy, enforced in districts such as Dhubri, South Salmara, and Goalpara, could strip numerous Indian citizens, particularly those from impoverished and marginalized backgrounds, of their nationality. These individuals, often declared foreigners ex parte, lack the means to contest their status legally.

The petition calls for halting deportations lacking due legal process, including the necessary judicial declaration and verification by the Ministry of External Affairs, branding such acts unconstitutional. Additionally, it demands an immediate suspension of all ongoing deportation activities against these individuals. (ANI)