Tehran Rejects US Nuclear Proposal Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran is set to reject a US proposal to end a nuclear dispute, citing that it doesn't address Tehran's interests and leaves uranium enrichment policies unchanged. The 2015 nuclear deal, requiring Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief, remains challenged by unresolved issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:13 IST
Iran appears ready to dismiss a United States proposal aimed at resolving a long-standing nuclear standoff, labeling it a "non-starter" due to its failure to accommodate Tehran's demands and unchanged American stances on uranium enrichment. An Iranian diplomat indicated Tehran is drafting a negative response to the offer.

The proposal, presented by Oman's Foreign Minister during his visit to Tehran, follows five rounds of inconclusive talks between Iranian and American officials. Central to the dispute is Iran's refusal to abandon uranium enrichment, perceived by the U.S. as a potential step towards nuclear weapons but defended by Tehran for peaceful ambitions.

Iran insists on the immediate lifting of US sanctions affecting its economy, while the U.S. favors a phased approach. These sanctions have targeted entities crucial to Iran's economy since 2018, exacerbating tensions initiated by Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement. The Supreme Leader's committee finds the current US proposal inadequate, blaming its one-sided nature.

