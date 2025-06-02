Land-for-Jobs Scandal: CBI Presents Case Against Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated its case on Monday regarding the land-for-job scam, implicating former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, members of his family, and other public officials. Yadav is accused of exchanging railway jobs for land parcels from candidates or their relatives, either as gifts or at heavily reduced prices.

The submissions were made before Special Judge Vishal Gogne by senior advocate DP Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, representing the CBI. The counsel provided an overview of the case, establishing that there is authorization to prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav and public servants involved in the scam.

Material evidence was presented indicating sufficient grounds to frame charges against the accused, as per the chargesheet. The Delhi High Court has previously refused Lalu Prasad Yadav's appeal to stay the trial court proceedings, with Justice Ravinder Dudeja affirming that Yadav may present his arguments at the charge consideration stage.

Despite Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal's effort to quash the FIR on grounds of lacking mandatory prior approval, the CBI countered that sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not necessary. For Section 19, the required sanction was reportedly already obtained.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continue to investigate the involvement of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others in the intricate land-for-jobs case.

(With inputs from agencies.)