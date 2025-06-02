Left Menu

CBI raids premises of IRS officer; recovers gold, silver, cash in bribery investigation

The searches by the CBI led to the recovery of substantial assets and incriminating materials, including documents related to a bank locker and 25 bank accounts with various banks. The officials also recovered papers linked to immovable assets and properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab. The total valuation of the seized movable and immovable assets is still being assessed.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered approximately 3.5 kg of gold, 2 kg of silver, valued at around Rs 3.5 crore and around Rs 1 crore in cash during searches at the premises of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who was arrested recently for allegedly demanding Rs 45 lakh in bribe. The searches by the CBI led to the recovery of substantial assets and incriminating materials, including documents related to a bank locker and 25 bank accounts with various banks. The officials also recovered papers linked to immovable assets and properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab.

The total valuation of the seized movable and immovable assets is still being assessed. The CBI has stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the IRS officer, who belongs to the 2007 batch, and posted as Additional Director General, Directorate of Taxpayer Services, CR Building, ITO, New Delhi, was arrested alongside a private individual. Both accused were produced before the designated court on June 1 and have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

According to officials, the case was registered by the CBI on May 31, 2025, based on allegations that the public servant demanded a bribe of Rs 45 lakh from a complainant in exchange for favourable treatment from the Income Tax (IT) Department. The demand was accompanied by threats of legal action, imposition of penalties, and harassment in case of non-compliance. The CBI laid a trap and arrested the private person red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the IRS officer at the latter's residence in Mohali. The officer was subsequently arrested at his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (ANI)

