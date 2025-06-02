Uttarakhand: Woman IPS officer resigns after 10 years of service

Uttarakhand-cadre IPS officer Rachita Juyal on Monday said that she has resigned due to personal reasons after serving for 10 years and wishes to pursue her other aspirations. However, she said that she would continue to contribute to the growth of Uttarakhand, her home state.

"I recently submitted my resignation after completing 10 years of service due to personal reasons. Everyone has certain plans in life, and I, too, have aspirations I wish to pursue. This decision was under discussion within my family for quite some time, and we have taken it based on our convenience. My love for Uttarakhand remains strong, and I will continue to contribute to the state in whatever way I can," Juyal told ANI. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates of all 13 districts in the state to review the progress of development works, road construction, and other schemes. During the meeting, CM Dhami received feedback from the district magistrates.

On Sunday, CM Dhami inaugurated the Vatsalya Ganga Ashray in Haridwar in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mahamandaleshwar Parmanand Maharaj. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and offered prayers to the River Ganga. Chief Minister Dhami appreciated the work done by Sadhvi Ritambhara for "destitute daughters" and called it "divine".

CM Dhami said, "The divine work of giving new life to destitute daughters under the leadership of Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji is a strong symbol of hope, compassion and reconstruction in the society." He said that the lives of many daughters have changed in a positive direction due to his project.

This is truly an inspiring example of social service.CM Dhami and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offered prayers to the Ganga river in Haridwar. (ANI)

