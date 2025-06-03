Punjab: Police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI

The Punjab Police, based on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, has arrested a man identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, Tarn Taran, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla. In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police shared information stating that the arrested accused had been in touch with the ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing classified details concerning army movements during Operation Sindhoor. Investigations have revealed that he was engaged in sharing troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Gagandeep Singh had been in contact with Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from PIOs via Indian channels. During the investigation, a mobile phone containing intelligence shared with the PIOs, as well as details of over 20 ISI contacts, was recovered. An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is in progress.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. After India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border, as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence apparatus, radar infrastructure, and communication centres, and inflicted heavy damage across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

