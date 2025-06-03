Left Menu

Punjab: Police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI

The Punjab Police, based on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, has arrested a man identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:04 IST
Punjab: Police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police, based on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, has arrested a man identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, Tarn Taran, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla. In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police shared information stating that the arrested accused had been in touch with the ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing classified details concerning army movements during Operation Sindhoor. Investigations have revealed that he was engaged in sharing troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Gagandeep Singh had been in contact with Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from PIOs via Indian channels. During the investigation, a mobile phone containing intelligence shared with the PIOs, as well as details of over 20 ISI contacts, was recovered. An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is in progress.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. After India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border, as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence apparatus, radar infrastructure, and communication centres, and inflicted heavy damage across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025