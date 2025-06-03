"BJP will not sit idle with hands tied back": BJP Karnataka President lashes out at Siddaramiah govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress led state government and stated that the BJP would not sit idly with their hands tied back if the state government would resort to using police like goons. Actions were destroying the law and order in Dakshin Kannada and other coastal regions. He further stated that the actions of the government were destroying law and order in Dakshin Kannada and other coastal regions.

Speaking to the media today, he said, "I discussed this issue with national leaders last night. Today, our MPs and MLAs will meet senior police officials." Responding to a question about the deportation of several people in Dakshina Kannada district, he said, "Once upon a time, kings ruled this country. We've heard of feudal lords back then. The current Congress government is running the state like those feudal lords. The Siddaramaiah-led government is running a Tughlaq-style administration that suppresses democracy."

He continued, "Look at the shameful behaviour of this Congress government in recent months. At a time when people are expressing outrage over the lack of development in the state, the government is trying to cover up its failures through such incidents. It is also conspiring to insult Hindu activists." He alleged that during the murder of Suhas, some evil forces prevented the Home Minister from visiting Suhas' house. He further questioned what action had been taken against women who were allegedly involved in the murder of Suhas Shetty.

"Three to four women stood on the road, helped the murderers and traitors get into a car, and escape," he said. "What has been done about this? Have they been arrested?" he asked. "We no longer believe that there is an elected government or that police are maintaining law and order in our state. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against senior Sangh Parivar leaders. This is a conspiracy to threaten Hindu leaders and activists. Police are knocking on doors at midnight and interrogating our activists. Are we living in a democracy? Where are we?" he questioned.

On the state government suppressing the rights of the farmers, he stated that the government was tarnishing their own image. "The state government is tarnishing its image by curbing farmers' rights. It is trying to suppress the farmers' protest over the Hemavati river water issue. The government is using police thuggery to suppress this movement," Vijayendra said.

"Maybe one or two people threw stones - that is not acceptable. The police are a part of our state. But using such incidents as an excuse to target our activists and farmer leaders and put them behind bars is a conspiracy. This will not help suppress the Hemavati river water protest," he asserted. "I and other party leaders will visit the site this afternoon. This worthless Congress government is doing no development work. It cannot even provide funds for development. The collapse of law and order is due to the government's conspiracy. This is all being done to cover up their failures," he alleged.

"We are not big people to advise the state government on how to maintain law and order, but the BJP has the power to break this government's goonda behaviour and arrogance. Our workers have that strength. We will show it in the coming days," he said in response to a question. (ANI)

