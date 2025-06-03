Russia says situation at Zaporizhzhia plant under control but situation is complex

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine remains under control, although it remains very complex after an attack by Ukrainian forces on power facilities, theRIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

RIA cited Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Russia-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia said earlier on Tuesday that Ukrainian attacks had triggered power cuts over swathes of Russian-controlled territory in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in Ukraine's south, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)