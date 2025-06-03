Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor calls for collective action on environmental protection at Sustainability Summit

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, emphasising the urgent need for environmental protection amidst growing concerns over pollution and dwindling natural resources said, "We must awaken a renewed consciousness--rooted in love and respect for nature, simplicity in lifestyle, and reverence for forests." Addressing the Bangalore Sustainability Summit on Tuesday, themed "Advancing Sustainable Development Goals: Enhancing the Impact of Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships through Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration", jointly organised by O P Jindal Global University and RV University.

"The recent challenges, especially the oxygen crisis, have underlined the critical importance of protecting our environment. Sustainable development is deeply embedded in our national ethos and governance philosophy," the Governor said. He highlighted that India has been committed to sustainable progress through landmark initiatives, including Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, National Rural Drinking Water Programme, National Health Mission (Urban & Rural), Digital India, Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, Kaushal Bharat, and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana. "States play a pivotal role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and several state-level schemes are contributing meaningfully to this national vision," he added.

Praising Bengaluru as a hub of innovation and technological advancement, the Governor noted that the city also grapples with challenges such as rapid urbanisation, climate change, and pressure on natural resources. "It is encouraging to see this summit focus on the power of knowledge sharing and cross-sector collaboration to tackle these challenges and drive impact." He lauded the efforts of Indian universities in promoting sustainable practices and preserving local biodiversity. "Institutions across the country are becoming custodians of environmental responsibility, reflecting the true spirit of World Environment Day."

Acknowledging the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Gehlot cited national campaigns such as Clean Air, Save Water, Save Energy, Grow More Plants, and Green Cities as instrumental in spreading environmental awareness among citizens. He also commended the University for its commitment to sustainability. "Since its inception in 2009, the university has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the SDGs. Its recent Gold Medal in the Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings 2024 and top rank in the Ministry of Education's Clean Campus Ranking are testaments to its environmental leadership and the critical role of youth in nation-building."

Concluding his address, Governor Gehlot made a heartfelt appeal, "We must collectively embrace our responsibility to safeguard the environment. Only through unified action can we ensure a clean, healthy planet for future generations. (ANI)

