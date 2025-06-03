CBI Probes Lalu Prasad Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pressed its case on Monday, pushing for charges in the controversial land-for-job scam. This scheme allegedly involved former Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others, in questionable hirings within Indian Railways' Group D positions.

Yadav is accused of an illicit exchange, providing railway posts in return for land acquired at nominal prices or through gifts from candidates and their families. The CBI highlighted transactions involving one lakh square feet of land purchased for Rs 26 lakh. Special Judge Vishal Gogne heard the CBI's arguments, with proceedings set to continue on Wednesday.

Allegations by the agency detail an expedited application process under duress to approve multiple candidates in a day, with unverified certifications. Despite a Delhi High Court refusal to pause trial court proceedings, Yadav's legal team calls into question the procedural approvals sought by the CBI.

