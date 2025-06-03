Himachal Pradesh's Determined Fight Against Drug Menace
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is spearheading a comprehensive campaign against drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh, urging all MLAs to actively participate in their constituencies. Emphasis is on reducing the demand for ‘chitta’ through awareness and strengthening support networks, including anonymous sources and potential rehabilitation for affected women.
Himachal Pradesh is intensifying its campaign against drugs as the state aims to become drug-free, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla stated on Tuesday. Shukla emphasized the need for all 68 MLAs to engage in anti-drug campaigns within their constituencies.
Addressing the media at the Raj Bhavan, Shukla underscored the importance of reducing 'chitta' demand by raising drug abuse awareness. He announced visits to Rohru and Chidgaon to further this mission. An anonymous network, incorporating Mahila Mandals and female college students, recently facilitated the arrest of 50 drug peddlers in Rohru.
The governor plans to rally all legislators to fight the drug plague. Shukla expressed concern about the lack of rehabilitation facilities for girls and pledged to advocate for dedicated centers, aiming to protect privacy and encourage more families to seek help.
