India's Unified Stand: Operation Sindoor's Message to the World

BJP MP Capt Brijesh Chowta lauds the success of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of unity against terrorism originating from Pakistan. The all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, underscores the determination of 1.4 billion Indians to counteract acts of terror and demands a firm governmental response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:50 IST
BJP MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, member of all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, part of an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong stance on the 'One Bharat, One Message, and One Mission' motto. Chowta emphasized India's firm resolve against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, particularly targeting innocent civilians.

The all-party delegation, which visited multiple countries, aimed to deliver a unified message from 1.4 billion Indians, asserting zero tolerance for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai voiced the Indian populace's demand for decisive action against terrorism, criticizing Pakistan's military for its covert influence in sponsoring terror.

Amidst calls for a special parliamentary session, AAP MP Sanjay Singh urged Prime Minister Modi for an immediate meeting to discuss Operation Sindoor and the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire decision. The delegation briefed international allies in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia on India's counterterrorism efforts post the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

