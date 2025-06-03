Uninformed on the Attack: White House Reaction to Ukraine’s Drone Strike

The latest revelations highlight a communication gap between the United States and Ukraine. President Donald Trump was not briefed ahead of time regarding Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian soil.

Ukraine's ambitious mission, known as 'Spider's Web,' involved an extensive deployment of 117 drones aimed at incapacitating Russia's nuclear-capable bomber planes stationed at Siberian and far northern airfields.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokeswoman, addressed the media on Tuesday, indicating that the administration was not privy to details of the operation prior to its execution, raising questions about international cooperation and communication protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)