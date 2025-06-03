Left Menu

Uninformed on the Attack: White House Reaction to Ukraine’s Drone Strike

In recent events, President Donald Trump was reportedly not informed by Ukraine about its drone attacks on Russian airfields. The operation, dubbed 'Spider's Web,' targeted long-range bomber planes in Siberia. The White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed this lack of prior notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:21 IST
Uninformed on the Attack: White House Reaction to Ukraine’s Drone Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The latest revelations highlight a communication gap between the United States and Ukraine. President Donald Trump was not briefed ahead of time regarding Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian soil.

Ukraine's ambitious mission, known as 'Spider's Web,' involved an extensive deployment of 117 drones aimed at incapacitating Russia's nuclear-capable bomber planes stationed at Siberian and far northern airfields.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokeswoman, addressed the media on Tuesday, indicating that the administration was not privy to details of the operation prior to its execution, raising questions about international cooperation and communication protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

