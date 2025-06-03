Power Restored Amid Tensions in Russian-Controlled Ukraine

Emergency crews restored electricity to over 700,000 residents in Russian-held areas of southern Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after Ukrainian attacks knocked out substations. The attacks, targeting the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, were among the largest in Russian-occupied territory since the conflict began in 2022.

Despite Russia's efforts to solidify control, Ukraine has dismissed Moscow's territorial ambitions as an imperial land grab, vowing to reclaim lost ground. Peace negotiations in Turkey continue to stall, with Russia demanding significant territorial concessions from Ukraine.

Russian-backed authorities confirmed a stable but challenging status at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, attacks in Sumy inflicted casualties and infrastructure damage, revealing the ongoing human toll in the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)