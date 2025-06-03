Left Menu

Bihar's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: A Tragic Incident Ignites Outrage

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey condemns the rape and death of a nine-year-old in Muzaffarpur. Amid arrest of the accused and pledge for speedy trial, political figures criticize state's law enforcement. NHRC demands a detailed report, reflecting public anger and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:44 IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, has expressed profound sorrow over the alleged rape and subsequent death of a nine-year-old girl in Muzaffarpur, categorizing the incident as "extremely sad and painful." In a move to reassure the public, Pandey has promised swift legal proceedings and justice through a speedy trial.

This statement comes as public anger and political outcry escalate following the tragedy. The young victim, assaulted on May 26, succumbed to her injuries on June 1 at a hospital in Patna. Authorities managed to arrest the accused soon after, with the Muzaffarpur SSP confirming that a chargesheet will be filed promptly to facilitate a fast-tracked trial.

Adding to the somber narrative, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav, vociferously criticized the state government, alleging a total breakdown of law and order. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has taken notice, seeking a comprehensive report from state officials on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

