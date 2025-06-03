Bihar's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: A Tragic Incident Ignites Outrage

Bihar's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, has expressed profound sorrow over the alleged rape and subsequent death of a nine-year-old girl in Muzaffarpur, categorizing the incident as "extremely sad and painful." In a move to reassure the public, Pandey has promised swift legal proceedings and justice through a speedy trial.

This statement comes as public anger and political outcry escalate following the tragedy. The young victim, assaulted on May 26, succumbed to her injuries on June 1 at a hospital in Patna. Authorities managed to arrest the accused soon after, with the Muzaffarpur SSP confirming that a chargesheet will be filed promptly to facilitate a fast-tracked trial.

Adding to the somber narrative, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav, vociferously criticized the state government, alleging a total breakdown of law and order. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has taken notice, seeking a comprehensive report from state officials on the incident.

