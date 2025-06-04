Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

The U.S. has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, excluding the UK, intensifying a trade war. The move aims to prompt trading partners to offer deals and avoid the increase in tariffs on other goods. Canada and Mexico face significant impacts from these tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 05:39 IST
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to escalate the global trade conflict, the U.S. administration has hiked tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50%, a significant increase from the previous 25%. This measure, effective Wednesday, was announced by President Donald Trump aiming to push trading partners towards more favorable trade agreements.

The tariff increase exempts the United Kingdom, the only nation so far to reach a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. during a temporary pause on wider tariff implementations. Canada and Mexico, major suppliers of steel to the U.S., are expected to be hit the hardest by the new levies.

Meanwhile, the market felt the ripple effects, with aluminum price premiums soaring amid uncertainties over domestic production capabilities. As Trump presses for trading partners' best offers as part of the 'Liberation Day' tariffs' strategy, the U.S. remains in discussions to secure comprehensive deals ahead of a broader tariff rollout in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025