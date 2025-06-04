Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

In a bold move to escalate the global trade conflict, the U.S. administration has hiked tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50%, a significant increase from the previous 25%. This measure, effective Wednesday, was announced by President Donald Trump aiming to push trading partners towards more favorable trade agreements.

The tariff increase exempts the United Kingdom, the only nation so far to reach a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. during a temporary pause on wider tariff implementations. Canada and Mexico, major suppliers of steel to the U.S., are expected to be hit the hardest by the new levies.

Meanwhile, the market felt the ripple effects, with aluminum price premiums soaring amid uncertainties over domestic production capabilities. As Trump presses for trading partners' best offers as part of the 'Liberation Day' tariffs' strategy, the U.S. remains in discussions to secure comprehensive deals ahead of a broader tariff rollout in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)