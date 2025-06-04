Biotech and Rare Earths Propel China and Hong Kong Stocks Amid Trade Hopes

On Wednesday, China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced extended gains, with a significant push from biotech and rare earth shares. Investor optimism was fueled by the anticipation of a potentially market-cooling conversation between the U.S. and China concerning trade tensions.

China's key indexes reflected positive trends with the CSI 300 Index rising 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite up by 0.4% at midday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced by 0.7%, and the Hang Seng Tech saw a 1% surge.

The spotlight remained on rare earth exports amid ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, with investor concerns slightly eased by potential diplomatic engagement. However, tariff uncertainties and U.S. debt issues continue to pose risks to market stability, leading analysts to forecast ongoing market volatility.

