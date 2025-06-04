Left Menu

Biotech and Rare Earths Propel China and Hong Kong Stocks Amid Trade Hopes

China and Hong Kong stock markets saw gains on Wednesday, driven by rallies in biotech and rare earth shares. The potential for a U.S.-China call to alleviate trade tensions positively influenced investor sentiment, while certain indexes, like the Hang Seng Healthcare Index, led with growth in innovative drug makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced extended gains, with a significant push from biotech and rare earth shares. Investor optimism was fueled by the anticipation of a potentially market-cooling conversation between the U.S. and China concerning trade tensions.

China's key indexes reflected positive trends with the CSI 300 Index rising 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite up by 0.4% at midday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced by 0.7%, and the Hang Seng Tech saw a 1% surge.

The spotlight remained on rare earth exports amid ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, with investor concerns slightly eased by potential diplomatic engagement. However, tariff uncertainties and U.S. debt issues continue to pose risks to market stability, leading analysts to forecast ongoing market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

