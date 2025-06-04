Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 100 Crore Projects in Kangra, Boosts Tourism with New Zoological Park

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated development projects worth Rs 100 crore, including the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park in Dehra, Kangra. The projects aim to enhance tourism and provide employment for locals. Sukhu criticized past governance while promising further infrastructural advancements.

Updated: 04-06-2025 10:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park (Photo/X@SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has laid the foundation stone for the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park, among other development projects in Kangra's Dehra. These initiatives, valued at Rs 100 crore, are set to play a pivotal role in transforming the region's economic landscape, aiming for comprehensive development.

Addressing media during the event, CM Sukhu confidently countered skeptics, asserting that Dehra will soon emerge as a notable tourism hotspot. Following the expansion of the airport, the current developments represent the second step in making Kangra the tourism capital, with a safari also on the horizon.

As per information shared on social media, the zoological park at Bankhandi spans an investment of Rs 619 crore and will be home to 78 species, from Asiatic lions to diverse bird species. This project is set to spur tourism and create employment, significantly boosting the local economy.

CM Sukhu also issued land allotment certificates to 89 Pong Dam settlers, promising financial aid for housing. He assured improvements in transportation, particularly the timely completion of the Nandpur bridge. Further, he criticized the former BJP-led government, committing to the protection of state interests in discussions with the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

