Manjakote PHC: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Border Challenges

Amidst the myriad challenges posed by Pakistani shelling in the border tehsil of Manjakote, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rajouri district stands as a pillar of essential healthcare. Unwavering in its mission, the center provides timely medical attention to the local population, efficiently managing both routine and emergency cases.

The PHC's team, known for their tireless dedication, ensures that even in times of crisis, patients receive necessary care. Equipped with a manual X-ray facility and basic emergency preparedness, the hospital manages critical situations with commendable resilience. 'We strive to deliver primary care despite the challenges,' says Umesh Sharma, the radiography technician at the PHC.

Reinforced with 12 intern doctors, the facility is prepared for war-like situations, highlighting its crucial role in preventing mass casualties. Residents like Majib Khan express gratitude for PHC's presence, which minimizes travel for medical care to Rajouri. 'The PHC's services and reasonable drug prices are invaluable,' he remarks, reflecting the community's reliance on this healthcare oasis. (ANI)