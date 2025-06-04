Left Menu

Assam CM Thanks Union Minister Amid Grim Flood Situation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for ensuring central support to tackle Assam's devastating floods. The catastrophe has affected over 5.15 lakh people across 22 districts. Urging for wetland conservation, Sarma emphasized its role in preventing urban flooding and advocated long-term sustainable measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:17 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tours flood affected areas (Photo/@himantabiswa) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, for offering unwavering support amid the state's dire flood situation. In a social media post, CM Sarma conveyed his appreciation for Scindia's assurance of comprehensive aid from the Central Government to bolster relief and rehabilitation efforts. The Chief Minister extended thanks, acknowledging the Union Minister's concern and solidarity during this crisis.

The flood devastation in Assam has claimed 11 lives, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The casualties include six people who perished due to the floods and five others from landslides. Affecting more than 5.15 lakh residents across 22 districts, the situation remains grim. Furthermore, another individual drowned while two others are reported missing over the past two days, with incidents occurring in Hojai, Hailakandi, and Dibrugarh districts.

On June 3, CM Sarma visited Cachar to assess the flood impact, stressing the importance of protecting urban wetlands as a strategy to combat urban flooding. He highlighted the role of wetlands like Malini Beel and Maheesha Beel around Silchar, emphasizing how they function as vital ecosystems and natural reservoirs. The depletion of these wetlands poses an environmental threat, leading to severe urban flooding consequences. Sarma indicated the government is exploring sustainable policy options for a long-term solution to these urban flood challenges.

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

