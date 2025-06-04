Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes Modi, Jaishankar for Silence on Trump's Harvard Restrictions

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar for remaining silent on Trump’s student restrictions affecting Harvard University, impacting Indian students' futures. Approximately 337,630 Indian students are facing uncertainty due to these policies. NCP urges government intervention to secure justice for affected students.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their lack of response to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to limit Harvard University's foreign student enrolment. Ramesh expressed dismay over their silence in a social media post on platform X.

The Congress leader highlighted the plight of approximately 337,630 Indian students attending US universities, arguing that countless families have invested significant savings for their children's education, only to face a future clouded by uncertainty due to these newfound restrictions.

Echoing Ramesh's sentiments, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has urged the Indian government to take a definitive stand to ensure justice for Indian students impacted by these decisions. Sharadchandra Pawar of NCP and spokesperson Clyde Crasto stressed the need for government intervention amidst Harvard and the Trump administration's ongoing dispute over campus policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

