Vedanta Powers Ahead: Renewable Energy Expansion to 2.5 GW by 2030
Vedanta Ltd has increased its renewable energy capacity to 1.03 GW, marking a significant step towards its goal of 2.5 GW by 2030. This initiative aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The company's efforts will help mitigate over 6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
- Country:
- India
Vedanta Ltd has recently announced a breakthrough in escalating its renewable energy capabilities to 1.03 gigawatts, setting its sights on a loftier target of 2.5 gigawatts by the year 2030. This stride aligns with its ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.
The company's efforts are anticipated to offset over 6 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year, equating to the carbon capture potential of 350 million trees. The renewable energy projects span wind, solar, and pump storage technologies.
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, notes that Vedanta's integrated resource management strategy underscores its sustainable transformation goals in response to India's economic growth. Vedanta remains at the forefront of producing essential minerals and investing in renewable energy, making strides against climate change globally.
ALSO READ
ACME Solar Holdings: Navigating Profit Dips Amid Solar Expansion
ACME Solar: Navigating Profits Amid Exceptional Gains
Powering the Solar Future: Premier Energies Partners with SAS
Delhi's Bold Solar Move: Subsidized Rooftop Revolution
Wheels India Accelerates Windmill Component Expansion with Rs 250 Crore Investment