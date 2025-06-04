Market Maneuvers Amid Trade Tensions: European Stocks Edge Up as Tariff Deadline Looms

European stock indexes climbed slightly higher on Wednesday, reflecting cautious optimism as uncertainty looms over U.S. President Donald Trump's impending tariff plans and ongoing negotiations with China.

Investors eagerly anticipate clarity on trade deals ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs deadline, set in just five weeks. The landscape remains tense as tariffs on steel and aluminum take effect, except for Britain, which secured a preliminary trade agreement.

As markets await a possible Trump-Xi phone call, analysts speculate on potential market shifts. Meanwhile, Wall Street futures point to tentative gains, maintaining investor confidence for now.