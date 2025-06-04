Zelenskiy Proposes Ceasefire Awaiting Talks with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a ceasefire while awaiting a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The suggestion comes after limited progress in Istanbul peace talks, where prisoner swap discussions were advanced. Zelenskiy hopes his partners will support the ceasefire proposal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a significant proposal for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Russia, suggesting this as a temporary measure until he can meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy conveyed this proposal during a briefing in Kyiv, emphasizing the potential support from international partners for his initiative.
The latest round of peace talks, held on June 2 in Istanbul, fell short of any substantial breakthroughs in the three-year-old conflict but did result in some exchanged proposals. Notably, discussions were advanced for a major swap of prisoners of war, an action Zelenskiy stated is set to occur this weekend.
Zelenskiy's proposal underscores the urgency and complexity of Ukraine's ongoing situation, as well as the president's keen desire to foster peace through direct dialogue, believing collaborative international support can pressure Russia to agree to preliminary ceasefire terms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Putin
- ceasefire
- Ukraine
- Russia
- peace talks
- Istanbul
- prisoner swap
- conflict
- proposal
ALSO READ
Trump Claims Progress in Talks with Putin Amidst Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Greek-Owned Oil Tanker Released by Russia: Navigating Geopolitical Waters
Turkish Political Turmoil: Arrests in Istanbul's Municipality
Britain Intensifies Sanctions on Russia Amid Escalating War Tactics
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Prisoner Exchange Negotiations