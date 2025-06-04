EU-China Trade Talks: Navigating Complexities Amid Tensions

The European Union (EU) and China are deeply engaged in trade discussions, with Brussels striving to address challenges in their relationship before an upcoming July summit. These talks occur amidst global concerns over China's control over essential minerals, a situation sparking broad apprehension.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic described recent exchanges with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Paris as 'focused and in depth'. Despite this, no clear breakthrough has been achieved regarding EU's tariffs on Chinese EVs and China's retaliatory measures on European brandy.

China's export limitations on vital minerals are influencing global supply chains. Europe aims to enhance its trade position with China, carefully navigating U.S. pressures. The EU is prioritizing raw material supply chain diversification to maintain economic independence, a sentiment echoed by Industry Commissioner Stephane Sejourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)