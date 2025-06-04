Left Menu

Carlyle's Strategic Exit: A Bold Move in Digital Healthcare

Carlyle Group divested its entire 10.2% stake in Indegene for Rs 1,447 crore, achieving a 31% internal rate of return. This move highlights the potential of the digital healthcare sector. Multiple investors, including Premji Invest's affiliate and Capital Group, acquired smaller stakes. Indegene's shares closed down by 4.07% on the NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the global investment firm Carlyle Group completed its full exit from Indegene by divesting a 10.2% stake in the digital healthcare entity. The transaction was executed through open market transactions, amounting to Rs 1,447 crore.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange, Carlyle Group sold more than 2.44 crore shares through CA Dawn Investments. The shares were priced between Rs 591.02 and Rs 591.84.

Several prominent investors, such as Premji Invest's affiliate PI Opportunities AIF V, Capital Group, and others, acquired a collective 4.42% stake, marking substantial investor interest in Indegene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

