Karnataka CM Vows Justice After Heartbreaking Bengaluru Stadium Stampede

Following a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges magisterial inquiry and announces compensation for victims. The incident occurred during victory celebrations after RCB's IPL win, drawing mixed reactions and expressions of sorrow from political figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:58 IST
Karnataka CM Vows Justice After Heartbreaking Bengaluru Stadium Stampede
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a catastrophic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has committed to a magisterial inquiry, rejecting comparisons to other tragedies such as Kumbh Mela. The mishap, which occurred amid victory celebrations after RCB's IPL triumph, has drawn sorrowful reactions from political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his refusal to justify the incident through comparisons and emphasized the government's resolve to refrain from politicizing the tragedy. He confirmed that Rs 10 lakh compensation will be provided for the deceased, and free treatment will be offered to the injured. A magisterial probe with a 15-day deadline has been ordered to uncover the causes behind the chaos.

The stampede, which claimed 11 lives and injured 33 individuals, has been described as 'absolutely heartrending' by Prime Minister Modi, who extended his condolences and prayers for the injured through a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The stadium, with a capacity far surpassed by the turnout, became the site of an unexpected calamity during a moment meant for celebration.

