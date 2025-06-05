Global Markets on Edge as ECB Policy Decision Looms

Asian shares marginally increased, coupled with a languishing U.S. dollar, as investors keenly awaited the European Central Bank's policy announcement set against a backdrop of a tumultuous global economy. Weak U.S. jobs and services data have already impacted the dollar, with significant employment numbers expected soon.

The repercussions of President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff actions are increasingly harming the U.S. economy, while some bilateral trade deals remain pending. In response, Canada is considering retaliatory measures, and the European Union has noted progress in its trade negotiations with Washington. Market experts anticipate the ECB will likely reduce interest rates, with President Christine Lagarde's future policy indications under scrutiny.

Market analyst Kyle Rodda warned of potential market disruptions if the ECB's guidance is not sufficiently dovish. As tensions rise, Japan and Germany are sending key negotiators to the U.S., reflecting the ongoing high-stakes trade dialogue. Concurrently, various financial indicators show mixed movements as the markets react to the prevailing uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)