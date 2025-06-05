Left Menu

Global Markets React to Trade Tensions and ECB Outlook

Asian shares rise slightly as the U.S. dollar weakens amidst anticipation of the European Central Bank's policy outlook. U.S.-China trade tensions persist, with Canada and the EU developing strategies in response. Analysts predict potential ECB interest rate cuts while markets remain cautious about future monetary guidance.

Updated: 05-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:09 IST
Asian shares experienced a modest increase as the U.S. dollar continued to weaken, with investors eagerly awaiting the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy outlook to understand the implications for the global economy.

The recent slide of the dollar followed disappointing U.S. jobs and services data, with more crucial employment figures expected shortly. Economic damage linked to President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff strategies is becoming more evident, while bilateral deals remain unresolved.

Canada prepares to retaliate against new U.S. metals tariffs, as the European Union reports progress in its trade talks with Washington. Market analysts anticipate an ECB interest rate cut, focusing on President Christine Lagarde's guidance. A failure to deliver could unsettle equity markets and boost the euro's trend further upward.

