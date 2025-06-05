Left Menu

Iraq Holds KRG Accountable for Oil Smuggling

Iraq's oil ministry has declared the Kurdish regional government responsible for the ongoing smuggling of oil from its region. The ministry intends to pursue all legal measures to address the issue, emphasizing its commitment to curbing illegal oil exports from Kurdish territories.

Updated: 05-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:10 IST
Iraq's oil ministry has issued a stern warning to the Kurdish regional government, accusing it of being legally responsible for the ongoing oil smuggling activities from the Kurdish region.

The ministry did not mince words, stating its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to address and resolve these illicit operations.

This move underscores the federal government's determination to regulate oil exports and maintain sovereignty over Iraq's natural resources.

