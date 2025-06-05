Iraq Holds KRG Accountable for Oil Smuggling
Iraq's oil ministry has declared the Kurdish regional government responsible for the ongoing smuggling of oil from its region. The ministry intends to pursue all legal measures to address the issue, emphasizing its commitment to curbing illegal oil exports from Kurdish territories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:10 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's oil ministry has issued a stern warning to the Kurdish regional government, accusing it of being legally responsible for the ongoing oil smuggling activities from the Kurdish region.
The ministry did not mince words, stating its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to address and resolve these illicit operations.
This move underscores the federal government's determination to regulate oil exports and maintain sovereignty over Iraq's natural resources.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Reinforces Integrity and Professionalism Among Government Officers
Notional Increment Boosts Pension Calculations for Retiring Central Government Employees
Six Latin American Governments Win IDB’s 2025 Gobernarte Award for AI and Digital ID Innovations
Delhi Government Withdraws Leave Cancellations Amid Improved Indo-Pak Relations
UK Government Plans to Expand Winter Fuel Payments for Pensioners