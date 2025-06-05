Left Menu

Powering the Future: Envision Energy and SUN Terra's Strategic Alliance

Envision Energy has teamed up with SUN Terra to advance energy storage solutions in Southeast Asia, India, and Australia. This partnership will focus on energy storage procurement, manufacturing, and technology licensing to support clean energy transition in these key markets.

Envision Energy, a prominent figure in green technology, has entered a strategic alliance with SUN Terra, Indonesia's leading renewable energy firm. The collaboration aims to propel innovation in energy storage solutions across crucial regions such as Southeast Asia, India, and Australia.

This agreement focuses on energy storage system procurement, localized assembly, and technology licensing to enhance the deployment of advanced solutions. Both entities are committed to creating a holistic partnership that spans the entire value chain, fostering the localization of manufacturing and expertise.

Kane Xu of Envision Energy emphasized the partnership's role in fortifying local energy ecosystems, leveraging SUN Terra's strong project development capabilities. Meanwhile, Karina Darmawan of SUN Terra affirmed the collaboration's significance in advancing clean energy development and production localization in these regions.

