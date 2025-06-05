Left Menu

Mayawati Calls for Return to Ballot Voting, Accuses EVMs of Bias

BSP leader Mayawati claims EVMs are manipulated to hinder her party's electoral success, advocating a shift back to ballot voting. She accuses rival parties of exploiting Dalit sentiments and targeting her party. Additionally, she criticizes the government's handling of border security issues, highlighting the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:49 IST
Mayawati Calls for Return to Ballot Voting, Accuses EVMs of Bias
BSP President Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has leveled serious allegations against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections, claiming they have been manipulated to curtail her party's chances of victory. In a statement from Lucknow, she urged a return to traditional ballot papers, asserting that such a move would grant BSP fairer electoral prospects.

Mayawati accused various political parties, regardless of their position, of systematically undermining the BSP, particularly targeting its strong support among Dalits and marginalised groups in Uttar Pradesh. She emphasized that the BSP is the only party carrying forward the legacy of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, while others, she alleged, are merely using the Scheduled Castes and backward classes as vote banks without real commitment to their welfare.

The BSP chief also addressed the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, attributing the incident to inadequate border security. She criticized other political entities for politicizing the tragedy, accusing them of conspiring against her party by forming splinter groups and misleading marginalized communities to dilute the BSP's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025