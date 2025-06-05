Mayawati Calls for Return to Ballot Voting, Accuses EVMs of Bias
BSP leader Mayawati claims EVMs are manipulated to hinder her party's electoral success, advocating a shift back to ballot voting. She accuses rival parties of exploiting Dalit sentiments and targeting her party. Additionally, she criticizes the government's handling of border security issues, highlighting the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has leveled serious allegations against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections, claiming they have been manipulated to curtail her party's chances of victory. In a statement from Lucknow, she urged a return to traditional ballot papers, asserting that such a move would grant BSP fairer electoral prospects.
Mayawati accused various political parties, regardless of their position, of systematically undermining the BSP, particularly targeting its strong support among Dalits and marginalised groups in Uttar Pradesh. She emphasized that the BSP is the only party carrying forward the legacy of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, while others, she alleged, are merely using the Scheduled Castes and backward classes as vote banks without real commitment to their welfare.
The BSP chief also addressed the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, attributing the incident to inadequate border security. She criticized other political entities for politicizing the tragedy, accusing them of conspiring against her party by forming splinter groups and misleading marginalized communities to dilute the BSP's influence.
