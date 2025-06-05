Missing Army Officer Rescued from UP Hotel
Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, missing since June 2 from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, was found safe in a Uttar Pradesh hotel. No foul play is suspected. Police ensured his wellbeing and are completing formalities to reunite him with his family.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, who disappeared from an army campus in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on June 2, has been retrieved safely from a hotel in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to law enforcement officials on Thursday. Authorities confirmed that he is healthy and unharmed.
Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha of Sagar revealed persistent efforts by police teams to locate Nigam since the missing person's report was filed. Utilizing both technical and physical evidence, investigators tracked Nigam to a hotel in Lalitpur, where he was rescued. Initial findings suggest stress may have led him there.
ASP Sinha also reassured the public that there is no evidence of foul play or duress involved. The officer was found alone and conscious, aligning with surveillance footage reviewed by the police. The process to reunite him with his family is currently ongoing, with inquiries continuing into his unexpected journey.
