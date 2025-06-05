Left Menu

Power Grid Corporation Acquires MEL Power Transmission for Rs 558 Crore

The Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired MEL Power Transmission from PFC Consulting for Rs 558 crore. The SPV will establish a transmission system to evacuate power from a Mahan Energen station in Madhya Pradesh. POWERGRID boasts over 99.85% system availability.

The Power Grid Corporation of India, a state-owned enterprise, has announced the acquisition of MEL Power Transmission from PFC Consulting for an investment of Rs 558 crore. The deal positions the Power Grid Corporation to expand its reach in the energy sector.

MEL Power Transmission, a special purpose vehicle, is tasked with establishing a transmission system for the evacuation of power from Mahan Energen's generation station in Madhya Pradesh. This project will be based on a build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) model and involves the construction of a 400 kV D/c transmission line and associated infrastructure at the Rewa substation.

As of May 31, 2025, Power Grid Corporation reports it operates 283 substations, 1,80,239 ckm transmission lines, and a transformation capacity of 5,64,961 MVA. The company maintains over 99.85% system availability through the adoption of advanced technological tools and digital solutions.

