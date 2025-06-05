ECB Rate Cut Sparks European Stock Rally Amid Global Trade Tensions

The European Central Bank's latest interest rate cut has buoyed European stocks, as investors await guidance from President Christine Lagarde. The ECB's decision to slash borrowing costs is its eighth cut in over a year, lowering eurozone rates to 2% amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential U.S. trade deal.

Despite weaker U.S. economic data leading to a rally in government bonds, European markets regained composure, aided by Germany's tax relief package and Wall Street nearing a bull market revival. This resilience comes as ECB staff forecasts on growth and inflation were once again downgraded.

Global trade dynamics remain in focus, with discussions involving Germany and Japan set to play a pivotal role. In parallel, U.S. Treasury yields fell, reflecting broader apprehensions. Market participants are keeping an eye on forthcoming U.S. non-farm payroll data, set to influence further market shifts.