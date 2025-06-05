ECB Slashes Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty

Brussels - The European Central Bank (ECB), under the leadership of President Christine Lagarde, has taken decisive action to cut three of its key interest rates by 25 basis points, a move aimed at steering the monetary policy stance amidst a volatile global economic landscape.

Following a comprehensive review, the ECB cited its updated assessment of the inflation outlook, dynamics of underlying inflation, and the efficacy of monetary policy transmission as key factors influencing this strategic move. The decision targets maintaining inflation at the ECB's medium-term goal of 2% despite recent economic challenges, such as fluctuating energy prices and persistent trade uncertainties.

With the global trade environment marked by ongoing tensions, the ECB's rate cut is designed to bolster economic resilience. Lagarde emphasized a commitment to a 'data-dependent' approach, avoiding preemptive commitments to specific rate paths, while standing ready to adjust policy tools within the ECB's mandate to ensure the euro area's economic stability.