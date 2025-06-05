Unprecedented Security for Amarnath Yatra: A Safer Pilgrimage
The Amarnath Yatra will occur with heightened security measures, including 581 CAPF companies, jammers, drones, and specialized units. The 38-day pilgrimage has been reduced from last year's 52-day event. Preparations are focused on ensuring safety and a well-coordinated effort amidst threats highlighted by the Pahalgam attack.
The Amarnath Yatra, a revered 38-day pilgrimage to the hallowed cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, is bolstered by an unprecedented security operation involving 581 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, jammers, and drones. This comprehensive setup aims to ensure devotees' safety, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives earlier this year.
Authorities have announced that roads leading to the Yatra routes and National Highways will be temporarily closed to maximize security during the convoy's passage. Additional measures include deploying Road Opening Parties (ROPs), Quick Action Teams (QATs) for rapid threat response, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), K9 units for sniffer operations, and drones for aerial surveillance. These safeguards will be implemented along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
For the first time, jammers will be used to shield the Shri Amarnathji Yatra convoy, accompanied by CAPFs. The pilgrimage, running from July 3 to August 9, is shorter than last year's 52-day event. Officials confirm that preparations are rigorous, with high-level coordination meetings taking place with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Divisional Administration, J-K Police, and other CAPFs to fine-tune security, logistics, and administrative arrangements.
