Vande Bharat Express Set to Transform Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar on June 6, a move symbolizing the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan rail link project. This development is part of a wider infrastructure initiative worth Rs 46,000 crores anticipated to significantly enhance the lives of Jammu and Kashmir residents.

In his social media post, PM Modi emphasized the transformative potential of this project, highlighting architectural feats like the Chenab Rail Bridge. This bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, while the Anji Bridge stands as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in challenging terrain, marking significant progress in the region.

The inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project ensures year-round connectivity, with Vande Bharat trains scheduled to boost spiritual tourism. This landmark rail route, including the Chenab Bridge, is generating excitement among locals, symbolizing a new era of improved connectivity and economic opportunity in Jammu and Kashmir.

