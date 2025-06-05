Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express Set to Transform Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar, completing the Katra-Sangaldan rail link project on June 6. This initiative, part of a Rs 46,000 crore investment, aims to boost connectivity, tourism, and livelihoods in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a historic milestone for Indian Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:34 IST
Vande Bharat Express Set to Transform Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar on June 6, a move symbolizing the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan rail link project. This development is part of a wider infrastructure initiative worth Rs 46,000 crores anticipated to significantly enhance the lives of Jammu and Kashmir residents.

In his social media post, PM Modi emphasized the transformative potential of this project, highlighting architectural feats like the Chenab Rail Bridge. This bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, while the Anji Bridge stands as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in challenging terrain, marking significant progress in the region.

The inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project ensures year-round connectivity, with Vande Bharat trains scheduled to boost spiritual tourism. This landmark rail route, including the Chenab Bridge, is generating excitement among locals, symbolizing a new era of improved connectivity and economic opportunity in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025