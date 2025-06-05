IREDA Sets Stage for Major Fundraising with Rs 5,000 Crore QIP

State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has established the floor price for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 173.83 per equity share, aiming to raise approximately Rs 5,000 crore. This follows a January board decision and subsequent shareholder approval in February.

The board clarified the regulatory process, authorizing the issue to eligible institutional buyers, planned for June 2025. According to Sebi's Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements, the board has approved all necessary preliminary documents.

While a discount of up to 5% may be offered on the floor price, the company maintains that no more than 7% of the equity share capital will be diluted post-issue. The capital raised will bolster efforts in green energy financing, reflecting IREDA's role as a key player in renewable energy under India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)