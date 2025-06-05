Left Menu

IREDA Sets Stage for Major Fundraising with Rs 5,000 Crore QIP

IREDA plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through a QIP, setting the floor price at Rs 173.83 per share. The initiative supports growing green energy financing demands. The board and shareholders had earlier approved the move, with possible discounts and non-dilution commitments outlined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:11 IST
IREDA Sets Stage for Major Fundraising with Rs 5,000 Crore QIP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has established the floor price for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 173.83 per equity share, aiming to raise approximately Rs 5,000 crore. This follows a January board decision and subsequent shareholder approval in February.

The board clarified the regulatory process, authorizing the issue to eligible institutional buyers, planned for June 2025. According to Sebi's Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements, the board has approved all necessary preliminary documents.

While a discount of up to 5% may be offered on the floor price, the company maintains that no more than 7% of the equity share capital will be diluted post-issue. The capital raised will bolster efforts in green energy financing, reflecting IREDA's role as a key player in renewable energy under India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025