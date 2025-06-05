Court Dismisses Charge Against Udit Raj in Protest Case Due to Lack of Evidence

The Rouse Avenue Court has dismissed charges against Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj, citing a lack of evidence regarding his involvement in a protest outside former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Despite police allegations, the court noted the absence of Raj in video evidence provided.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal highlighted the absence of proof, stating there was no evidence to confirm Raj's identity in the protest footage from January 20, 2025. The court found insufficient grounds to take cognisance of the offense under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Sanhita.

The police charged 30-35 individuals for protesting and causing disruption; however, the court observed a lack of clarity on whether Raj was informed of legal restrictions on the event. Consequently, the court determined there was no legal basis to proceed with charges against him.

