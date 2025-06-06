Mark Tucker Takes Helm at AIA Group Amid HSBC Transition

Mark Tucker, previously CEO of AIA Group, has returned to the company, taking on the role of chairman, according to recent announcements from AIA and HSBC. Tucker's appointment follows his resignation as chairman at HSBC, a position he had used to steer the bank towards its strategic realignment in Asian markets.

At HSBC, Brendan Nelson has been named interim chairman as the bank conducts its search for Tucker's successor. The process is being managed by Ann Godbehere, HSBC's senior independent director. Nelson's experience with UK-listed boards positions him well for this interim responsibility.

Meanwhile, individuals familiar with HSBC's hiring plans suggest Jamie Forese, a former Citigroup President, could be among the top contenders for the permanent chairman position. As Tucker's departure signals HSBC's increased focus on Asia, the bank is poised for significant leadership shifts.