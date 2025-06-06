Tragedies Strike Panchkula: Gun Violence and Suspected Mass Suicide

A tragic night unfolded in Panchkula, Haryana, as gunfire erupted outside a local mall, leaving one individual dead and another injured. The police have identified the deceased as Sonu Nolta. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta reported that both victims were targeted by unidentified miscreants around 10:45 PM. Although another individual was injured, they remain in stable condition. Authorities continue to investigate as additional suspects have claimed responsibility for the attack.

In unrelated somber news, the city was still reeling from a prior incident involving a suspected mass suicide when seven family members from Dehradun were found dead. The bodies were discovered inside a locked car in Panchkula's Sector 27. Initially, police investigations led by DCP Himadri Kaushik indicated financial distress might have driven the family to take such a drastic step.

A suicide note was recovered from the vehicle, although its contents remain undisclosed. Forensic teams gathered evidence, and all victims were transported to hospital mortuaries for postmortem examinations. It is presumed that the family had traveled to Panchkula for a religious event before the tragedy unfolded. The investigation aims to confirm the cause of death and contextualize the series of unfortunate events.

